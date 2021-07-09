Western Swing Society of the Southwest 2021 Hall of Fame, continues today and Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Band Schedule: beginning 11 a.m. today and 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 1 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Facebook: Western Swing Society of the Southwest.
5th annual Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club Corvette Kickoff Classic 2021, today through Sunday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E Gore. Events 3-9 p.m. today, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Free admission for visitors. Facebook: Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club Event Page.
Opening reception for Vistas by Qu’aint Collaboration and the Lawton Farmer’s Market 2nd annual Tomato Festival Art Competition, 6-8 p.m. today, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. 357-9526. Art works on display through Aug. 27. Free.
16th annual Waurika Chamber of Commerce Ranch Rodeo, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Coyote Hills Arena, northwest of Waurika on N2790 Road. Tickets $5 for adults; $2 for children ages 6-14; free for under age 6. 333-5116.
Tennis tournament Summer Sizzler 2021 tennis tournament, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Greer Park Tennis Courts, NW 38th and Meadowbrook. Free admission.
Military Appreciation Day at LETRA, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, LETRA, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Free.
Eats and Beats, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Featuring Chad Cooke Band, Whiskey 115 and Gannon Fremin. Free admission. 357-1483.
Women of the Titanic, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Mattie Beal Home, 1008 SW 5th. Tickets $10 in advance, $13 at the door. 678-3156 or Facebook: Lawton Heritage Association.
Saturday Night Lights by Coffee & Cars, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. Free admission.
