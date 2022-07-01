Flea Market and Indian Taco Sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Cahoma Building, 752 Quanah Road (1 mile west of Cache on Old U.S. 62), Cache. Free admission. 483-6864.
Movies on the Beach: “Sandlot,” 8:30 p.m. Saturday, LETRA, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Free. 442-5858.
Fletcher Birthday Fest 2022 for 120th town birthday, Saturday, in various locations in Fletcher. Community center breakfast, 7:30-10 a.m. Fairgrounds: Barbecue cook-off (judging at 3 p.m.), food trucks, games, live music, fireworks begin at dark. Also fundraiser for the Fletcher Fire Department. Free admission.
Sounds of Freedom Festival, 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Elgin. Food, games, fun run, car smash fundraiser, live music. Fireworks at dark. Free admission.
Old Fashioned Independence Celebration, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Redbud Park in Marlow. Parade begins at 9 a.m.; park opens with vendors and activities at 10 a.m.; concert begins at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free admission.
Kiowa Gourd Clan Ceremony, Saturday through Monday, Kiowa Tribal Complex, 100 Kiowa Way, Carnegie. Gourd dancing begins at 2 p.m. daily, with 5:30 p.m. supper break, then 7 p.m. nightly processional, gourd dance, war and social dancing. Brush dance, 11 a.m. Saturday. Free admission.
Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department Hog Roast, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, at the station, 22251 Oklahoma 49. Games and other events; meal and drinks by donations. Fundraiser for the department.
4th annual Veterans Center Cruise, Monday, beginning at the Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris, at 9 a.m. to prep vehicles, then drive through Lawton. Facebook: Veterans Center Community Cruise 4th annual.
Heroes of America, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday, Apache Casino and Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Live music, food trucks, beer tent, 138th Fighter Wing F16 flyover, fireworks at 10 p.m. Free parking and admission. https://www.apachecasionhotel.com
Fort Sill Independence Day Observation, 11:45 a.m. Monday, McNair Hall (Building 455), 455 McNair Road, Fort Sill. Free.
