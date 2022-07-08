Reception for Places Near, Far and Fantastic, by Madeline Dillner, and The Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition, 6-8 p.m. today, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Exhibits run through Aug. 26. Free. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 357-9526.
Tomato Festival, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free admission.
Military Appreciation Day at LETRA, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Beach, boats, archery, music. Food served from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Comanche Nation Vocational Rehabilitation Program Disability Awareness Program powwow, beginning 1 p.m. Saturday, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton at the Medicine Park exit on Interstate 44. Cedar ceremony at 1 p.m., with gourd dance to begin at 1:30 p.m. Grand entry at 6:30 p.m. Free admission.
90s Kids Dance Party, beginning 4 p.m. Saturday, Boys and Girls Club, 1315 SW F. Children up to age 11, 4-6 p.m.; ages 12-17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Food and drinks. Free.
Saturday Night Lights, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. By C3 Lawton Car Club.
