Second Saturday Bike in the Park, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park, starting on the north side of the park by the armory. Free. 357-7580.
Autumn Indoor Market, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Armed Services YMCA, 900 Cache Road. Free admission. Includes an Indian taco fundraiser for youth activities, $8 for meal, $6.50 for Indian taco. Facebook: Lawton Elite Sports Club.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church Mission Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, at the church, 2105 NW 38th. 357-7684.
Grab and Go Thanksgiving Meal, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Patterson Center, No. 4 NE Arlington. Free. 512-2287. By Shay’s Catering; sponsored by community members.
Reining In the Arts, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Free. 252-6692.
Wetland Tour, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hackberry Flat, southeast of Frederick. Participants must be at least 8 years old. Free but reservations required by emailing melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov. Getting there from Frederick: 1 mile south on U.S. 183, 3 miles east on E1830, 6 miles south on N2240 to the center.
Saturday Night Lights, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. Free. Facebook: C3carclublawton.
