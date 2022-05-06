Arts for All, today through Sunday, Ned Shepler Park, West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 4th Street. Open noon-9 p.m. today, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Arts displays, entertainment, food vendors. Free admission.
Shakespeare in the Park, 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Fuqua Park, 1600 Highway 81, Duncan. Music by vocalist Anastacia Prucha, followed by Duncan Little Theatre performing an original “Wee Scarlet Caped Maiden and the Menacing Wolf,” followed by “Taming of the Shrew.”
Free but will accept donations.
Rock-n-Rumble, 6-11 p.m. today and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 215 N. Main Street, Altus. Car show, live entertainment, food booths, arts and crafts. Free admission. http://mainstreetaltus.org.
Walk for Life, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park at Northwest 6th and Ferris. Checkin at 8:30 a.m. By the Pregnancy Resource Center.
Cameron University Garden Party, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, in garden plot area along Southwest 38th Street. Community garden plots to be planted by members of the community. Free.
Mother’s Day Succulent Planting Event, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Family YMCA, 5 SW 5th. $20 per youth, with proceeds going to youth programs. jessie@jbarnes@lawtonfamilyymca.org.
Comanche Little Ponies 52nd Annual Celebration/Mother’s Day Weekend, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan. Dancing begins at 1 p.m.; grand entry and contests at 6 p.m. Free admission.
Fort Sill Apache Tribal Mother’s Day Art & Craft Sale, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Free admission.
Bowties and Bourbon, Kentucky Derby themed fundraiser for Young Professionals of Lawton, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Tickets at www.yplawton.org.
Cotton County Arts Council Arts & Crafts Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Expo Center at 900 W. Missouri, Walters. 585-1947.
