Chautauqua today: 10 a.m. workshop: Doug Mishler, The Cold War and the Race for Space. 2 p.m. workshop: Ilene Evans: The Mystery and Adventure of Flight. 7 p.m. performance: Karen Vuranch as Jacqueline Cochran. All events at the Albert Johnson Sr. Conference Center on the east side of the Douglass Learning Center, 91 NE Maine. Free.
Korean War remembrance service, 10 a.m. today, Korean War memorial in Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd Street.
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $20 for adults; $10 for children under age 10. Tickets at 355-1600 or www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com
Chautauqua Saturday: 10 a.m. workshop: Elsa Wolff: Women Aviators of WWII: A brief and personal look at women pilots from Europe during the 2nd World War. 2 p.m. workshop: Karen Vuranch: Women of NASA. 7 p.m. performance: Doug Mishler as Chuck Yeager. All events at the Albert Johnson Sr. Conference Center on the east side of the Douglass Learning Center, 91 NE Maine. Free.
Shakespeare in the Park performance, by Lawton Ballet Theatre summer camp youth, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Patriot Pavilion of Elmer Thomas Park. Excerpts from Shakespeare works and dance. Free admission.
Comanche Tribal Veterans Association Annual Powwow, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Watchetaker Hall of the Comanche Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton at I-44’s Medicine Park exit. All gourd dance program in honor of Carl Atauvich. Sponsored by the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Program. Free admission.
Mother/Daughter, by Lou Baggett and Jessee Baggett, through today, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Transform, through June 30, Wigwam Gallery of NBC Bank, 121 W. Commerce, Altus. 16 works from 14 artist that examine the concept of transformation. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment. (580) 477-1100.
West of Yesterday, photographs by Alan Ball, through June, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free, free admission to active duty military with ID, $4 for veterans. (580) 252-6692