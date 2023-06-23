Chautauqua today: 10 a.m. workshop: Doug Mishler, The Cold War and the Race for Space. 2 p.m. workshop: Ilene Evans: The Mystery and Adventure of Flight. 7 p.m. performance: Karen Vuranch as Jacqueline Cochran. All events at the Albert Johnson Sr. Conference Center on the east side of the Douglass Learning Center, 91 NE Maine. Free.

Korean War remembrance service, 10 a.m. today, Korean War memorial in Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd Street.

