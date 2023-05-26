Blue Horse Hares

Blue Horse Hares is an acrylic work by Jesse Baggett, on display through June 23 at the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery.

 Photo courtesy of the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery

Sixth annual Roots Ball, today through Sunday, downtown Medicine Park. Music begins at 7 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission.

Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.

