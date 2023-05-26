Sixth annual Roots Ball, today through Sunday, downtown Medicine Park. Music begins at 7 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission.
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Aggie Mile and 5KM Race, 9 a.m. Saturday, Cameron University. Fundraiser for CU track & field teams. Entry fee $20. zjohnson@cameron.edu
Community Day of Remembrance, by the Ranch Oaks Association, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, George Lee Park, Southwest 6th and Belmont. Memorial program, name reading, balloon release, music. Facebook: Ranch Oaks Addition.
Movies on the Beach: Moana, 9 p.m. Sunday, Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Free admission.
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Transform, through June 30, Wigwam Gallery of NBC Bank, 121 W. Commerce, Altus. 16 works from 14 artist that examine the concept of transformation. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment. (580) 477-1100.
West of Yesterday, photographs by Alan Ball, through June, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free, free admission to active duty military with ID, $4 for veterans. (580) 252-6692
Mother/Daughter, by Lou Baggett and Jessee Baggett, through June 23, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell/staff