2nd annual Southwest 48 Film Festival, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Trail of Fear Scream Park, 11101 E. Lee. Tickets, $6. Facebook: Trail of Fear Scream Park.
Care2Cure Car Show to benefit Huntington’s Disease, 10 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. General admission $5; under age 12 free. (808) 497-8903.
10th annual German Dinner Fundraiser by Elgin Chapter and Pilot Lodge 367, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Masonic Lodge, 8182 8th Street, Elgin. $12 per person, $6 for children ages 6-10; children under age 5 free.
Annual Craft Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Altus Church of God, 900 S. Park Lane, Altus. Free admission. 482-1102.
Awakening the Mind Mobile Museum: WWI Remembered, 1-5 p.m. today and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Stephens County Museum, Duncan Fuqua Park, 1402 W. Beech, Duncan. Free. 252-0717.
