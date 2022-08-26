SWOCC Coffee and Corvettes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Classic Lawton Chevrolet, 8308 Cache Road. Free admission.
Medicine Park Regatta, 1 p.m. Saturday, Hitching Post Park, next to Park Tavern. Registration information at Facebook: Medicine Park Events.
Town of Indiahoma 119th Birthday celebration, Saturday. Events: Parade at 10 a.m., followed by food, music and games, beginning at noon. Citywide garage sale. Free admission. Info at city hall, 246-3572.
End of Summer Pool Party, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Municipal Pool, South 11th Street. Family-friendly event with free admission and hotdogs. By Young Professionals of Lawton, Summit Utilities and Boys and Girls Club.
Open Mic Comedy Night at Vaska Theater, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1902 NW Ferris. Admission $5.
Classic Pops With LPO, by Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $10-$50, depending on seat, at www.lawtonphil.com or at the McMahon Box Office.
Open Mic Night @ Jitters, 6 p.m. Saturday, Jitters Coffee House, 1206 North U.S. 81, Duncan (Chisholm Mall). For poetry, fiction, prose, music.
First Presbyterian Music Series Presents LCT Trio in Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1302 SW A. Featuring Chance Harmon, Mikki Hankins and Bryson Petersen. Free admission. Information: 248-5384.
Gathering of Love for Barbara Curry, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Shepler Park, Southwest 4th and West Gore Boulevard. Celebrating the life of the late Barbara Curry.