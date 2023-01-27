Visiting Writer Series: Jason Poudrier, 7-8 p.m. today, McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free. 581-2272.

Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free.

