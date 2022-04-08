Friends of the Library Book Sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, east side of Central Plaza, 200 SW C. Free admission.
“Steel Magnolias,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lawton Community Theatre, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $17-24. Tickets by calling 355-1600 or lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.
Magic Lantern Society film, 7:30 p.m. today, McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Movie: “Hugo,” by director Martin Scorcese, starring Asa Butterfield, Chloe Grace Moretz and Ben Kingsley. Free admission.
Barbershop Goes to Washington, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Special guests: Lawton Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines, Acapella Federation, Eisenhower high School Vocal Music. Tickets $10-$15, at swokarts.com or 581-3472.
Waurika Rattlesnake Hunt, opens 9 a.m. today through Sunday, downtown Waurika. Snake hunts, concessions, games, live music. Free admission. 228-2838.
Opening Night Reception for Cameron University and USAO students art show, 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Works will be displayed from through May 26.
Trykes and Tread Car show, by Mountain Metro AMBUCS, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Comanche County Coliseum and Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan. Tickets $10 per person or $15 for weekend. Under age 12 free. $2 discount with military ID. 695-8882.
Easter baskets given out by VFW Post 1193, 1-3 p.m. April 9, 926 SW 2nd. Hot dogs, chips and cookies available. Pictures with the Easter bunny.
Easter Celebration by Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, at Interstate 44’s Medicine Park Exit. Easter egg hunts, prizes, food. Free.
Helicopter Easter Egg Drop, 11 a.m. Saturday, near Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris. Free admission. Games and vendors also available. thechurchlawton.com.
Mattie’s Easter Party, 1:30-3 p.m Saturday, Historic Mattie Beal Home, SW 5th and Summit. $5 per person at door. 678-3156.
Dancing for Children United, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Tickets $50. liljeannie195@gmail.com. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/271396804147
97th annual Prince of Peace Easter Pageant, 8:30 p.m. Saturday and April 16, Holy City of the Wichitas, located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on Oklahoma 115/49. Free admission but donations accepted. Facebook: Holy City of the Wichitas.
Cowboys and Cobblers, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Entertainment by Jay Snider, poetry, and Anthony Spencer, singer. Purchase test plates for $5. 252-6692.
OU School of Dance, sponsored by the Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets, at www.chisholmtrailarts.com, $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, $10 for students age 18 and under.
Walkin’ on Chalk Arts Festival, Sunday, downtown Altus Square, Broadway and Main. Registration 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; chalk and drawing contest, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; activity booths open at 11 a.m. 482-2277 or altuschamber.com.
