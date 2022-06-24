“The Wizard of Oz,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $10-$20 by calling 355-1600.
Game Writing: Narrative Design for Games, presented by Gary Reddin, 2 p.m. today, Duncan Public Library, 3785 US 81, Duncan. Free. (580) 255-0636.
Saturday class: Making Fresh Sauerkraut!, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
Fitkids Crafting Workshop: Making Musical Instruments, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
4th annual MMIW/M Powwow, 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Comanche Nation Powwow Grounds, located at the Comanche Nation Complex. Gourd dancing at 2 p.m.; resumes at 6:30 p.m. after 5:30 p.m. supper break. Grand entry at 8 p.m., followed by inter-tribal and contests.
Lawton Mural Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Check in at the Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris. Tickets $10. Benefits Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry. 353-5000.
Shakespeare in the Park, by Lawton Ballet Theatre, City of Lawton and McMahon Auditorium Authority, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Patriot Pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park. Acts from Shakespeare, vendors, food trucks. Free admission.
6th annual American Spirit Festival of Cultures, beginning noon Saturday, Hoyt Shadid Park, Altus. Guest artist Alexandra Kay, with opening by 9-Mile-Hill. Evening concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., with Kay taking stage at 8:45 p.m. Fireworks display at 10:45 p.m. Vendors, cultural activities. Free admission.
2022 Chautauqua: Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs & Rock n’ Roll
Workshops at Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris; performances at Lawton City Hall auditorium, 212 SW 9th.
Today: 10 a.m.: Make Your Own Kind of Music workshop; 2 p.m.: John’s Two-Year Lost Weekend workshop; 7 p.m.: Tune In, Turn On, Drop Out: Timothy Leary, by Ted Kachel.
Saturday: 10 a.m.: Leary & His Ladies — From Suicide to Stability? workshop; 2 p.m.: The ‘60s Counterculture & MKUltra workshop; 7 p.m.: The Rebellious Beatle: John Lennon, by Randy Noojin.
— Kim McConnell/staff