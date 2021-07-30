Stop the Traffic N.O.W., by The Red Cord, 5:30-10:30 p.m. today, Elmer Thomas Park’s Veterans Pavilion. Live music, family events. Free.
Funky Junky Blingy Thingy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Stephens County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2202 S. 13th, Duncan. Admission $5; free for youth ages 18 and younger.
The Dehydrator 2021, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Road, Duncan. Annual biking event to support the Duncan Middle and high School band programs and Duncan Toy Shop. Entry fee at www.thedehydrator.org.
First Presbyterian Music Series: Mandee & Blake Thomas Summer Singing Splendorific, 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, corner of Southwest 13th and B. Free.
—Complied by Kim McConnel