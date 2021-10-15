Trail of Fear Scream Park, today and Saturday, 11101 E. Lee. Events include Hackensaw Haunted Hayride, Cruse of the Black Swan escape room, Camp Twisty, Coppergroves Crypt. Box office open 6-10 p.m.; haunted attractions open at 7 p.m.; escape rooms at 6:30 p.m.; Tickets through website: trailoffear.com
Evil Dead the Musical, by Lawton Interactive Theater, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Trail of Fear. Tickets $23; Facebook: Trail of Fear.
Vaska Shadowcast Interactive Hex-A-Long showing of “Hocus Pocus,” 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris. $5 admission.
Comanche County Annual Community Baby Shower, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Central Plaza, 200 SW C. By Fit Kids Coalition, Lawton Public Library and Comanche County Health Department. Vendors, prizes, resources..
Fletcher Fall Street Fest, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Fletcher.
Mattie’s Porch Party, fall event, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, at the home, Southwest 5th and Summit. $1 per person gate fee. 678-3156.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Annual Fall Fest, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, at the church, 910 NW 38th. Pumpkins, vendors, food, carnival, games. Free admission; charge for some activities.
Old Plantation Restaurant’s Street Rod, Muscle Car and Classic Car Show, starting 9 a.m. Saturday, Medicine Park. Awards at 5 p.m. Free admission.
Community Band Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Cameron University Theater, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, military members and non-CU students; free for Cameron students, faculty and staff with ID. 581-2346.
