Reception for 4th annual Farmer’s Market Art Competition, Delicate Structures by Laurel E. Payne, and selected art created by Lawton Public Schools students, 6-8 p.m. today, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Tomato festival art competition also open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Exhibits on display from July 11 through Aug. 25. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. 357-9526. Free.
The Writer’s Studio First Friday Open Mic, 6 p.m. today, Nance Boyer Hall, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free.
12th Annual Tomato Festival, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Activities include Salsa Showdown and Prettiest, Ugliest Tomato Judging, 10-11:30 a.m. Free admission.
Moving Lawton, Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market and Shepler Park, 77 SW 4th. Walk/run begins at 8:30 a.m.; Zumba in the Park 9-9:45 a.m.; Yoga in the Park, 10-10:45 a.m. Free.
Back to the ‘50s Sock Hop Ice Cream Social, by Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 82, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, 2001 Lincoln. Free admission.
Military Appreciation Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, LETRA, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Free food, boat rentals, music, games.