Reception for 4th annual Farmer’s Market Art Competition, Delicate Structures by Laurel E. Payne, and selected art created by Lawton Public Schools students, 6-8 p.m. today, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Tomato festival art competition also open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Exhibits on display from July 11 through Aug. 25. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. 357-9526. Free.

The Writer’s Studio First Friday Open Mic, 6 p.m. today, Nance Boyer Hall, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free.

