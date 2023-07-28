Do Portugal Circus, today through Sunday, Aug. 3-6, Central Plaza, 200 SW C. Tickets at doportugalcircus.com
Christmas in July at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 77 SW 4th. Ugly sweater contest, live music, activities. Free admission.
Kids cooking class at the Lawton Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 77 SW 4th. Free.
Ike’s Summer Pride & Ride’s Car Show, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, between Eisenhower Middle and High Schools at SW 52nd and W. Gore. Free admission.
Children United Country Music Showcase, concert to benefit Playground in the Park’s special needs area, 7 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris/ Jae L. Stillwell Band, with guests including Kyle Dillingham, Oklahoma’s Musical Ambassador. Tickets $20-$50, depending on seat. Tickets at McMahon Auditorium Box Office or through Children United SWOK on Facebook.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell/staff