“The Toxic Avenger Musical,” by Blue Moon Productions, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Ticket $15 at door.
Military Appreciation Night at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. today, L.O. Ranch Arena, 2102 SE 60th. Ticket information: lawtonrangers.com.
Pickle Fest, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Contest categories: dill, sweet, bread & butter, hot & spicy, best of show.
Fitkids Sprouting Workshop, seeds for fall garden, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 W 4th. Free.
Second Saturday Bike in the Park, 9 a.m. Saturday, starting by the Armory on the north side of Elmer Thomas Park. Free.
DARE Pop Up Car & Bike Show, 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. Proceeds to be donated to DARE. By C3carclublawton.
Grand Finale of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, L.O. Ranch Arena, 2102 SE 60th. Ticket information: lawtonrangers.com.
Flea Market and Indian taco sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Cahoma Community Building, 1 mile west of Cache on Old U.S. 62. Free admission. 483-6864.
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jeff Davis Park, Blakely Avenue and Holly A Street, Springs. Entertainment, contests, vendors, antique car, tractor, motorcycle and hot rod show, arts and crafts show, carnival. 10K run begins at 7 a.m.; 5K at 7:30 a.m.. Free admission.
Stephens County Pride’s Second Drag Show, 9-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Drillers Night Club, 1015 U.S. 81, Duncan. $5 entry fee; must be age 21 or older to enter.