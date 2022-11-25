Native American Art Market, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Featuring vendors with original art and handmade crafts from local tribal artists, with traditional flute music played throughout the day by Tim Nevaquaya and Myron Beeson. Free admission. Eleanor McDaniel, 483-6864.
The Little Indian Runner Storywalk and Fun Run, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, beginning at the Elmer Thomas Park Story Walk along Northwest Ferris Avenue, at Northwest 6th Street. For ages 3-12 and caregivers. Free. After the walk/run, children will receive medals for participating. Comanche Chairman and author Mark Woommavovah will read his book “The Little Indian Runner.”
Kickoff for the Salvation Army Angel Tree, 10 a.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan/Walmart. Open through Dec. 10. Salvation Army officials there daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Distribution day is Dec. 16.
Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Altus Community Center, 401 Falcon Road, Altus. Free admission.
Lawton Farmers Market blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Paintings by Mike Larsen, through Dec. 31, Garis Gallery of Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Tour de Quartz, touring selection of art created at the 2022 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, through Dec. 30, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Free admission.
Snider Family Exotics, 6-10 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday. Fee.
Movie in the Park: “Jingle All the Way, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Holiday House at Northwest 3rd Street. Free admission.
Ferris Wheel: 5-10 p.m. today, 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fee.
Skating rink open 5-10 p.m. today; 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fee.
—Complied by Kim McConnell, kim/mcconnell@swoknews.com