Native American Art Market, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Featuring vendors with original art and handmade crafts from local tribal artists, with traditional flute music played throughout the day by Tim Nevaquaya and Myron Beeson. Free admission. Eleanor McDaniel, 483-6864.

The Little Indian Runner Storywalk and Fun Run, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, beginning at the Elmer Thomas Park Story Walk along Northwest Ferris Avenue, at Northwest 6th Street. For ages 3-12 and caregivers. Free. After the walk/run, children will receive medals for participating. Comanche Chairman and author Mark Woommavovah will read his book “The Little Indian Runner.”

