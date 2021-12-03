Holiday in the Park Petting Zoo, 5-9 p.m. today through Sunday, at Northwest 3rd and Northwest Ferris. $8 per person.
Trail of Cheer, 6-9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in December, Trail of Fear Park, 11101 E. Lee Boulevard. Tickets at trailofcheer.com
Lawton Pro Musica Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Eisenhower Middle School Auditorium, 5702 W. Gore. Free. 284-1272 or lawtonpromusica.org.
Stories With Santa, 2 p.m. Saturday, Holiday House area of Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd and Northwest Ferris. Free.
Christmas Craft at the Park, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Holiday House of Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd and Northwest Ferris. Free.
Christmas Movie Night: “The Polar Express,” 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Holiday House area of Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd and Northwest Ferris. Free.
Duncan Christmas Parade: Christmas Around the World, 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Duncan, at Main. By Main Street Duncan.
Breakfast with Santa, by Frederick Arts & Humanities Council, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Ramona Theatre, 114 S. 9th, Frederick. $5 per child.
Photos With Santa at the Historic Mattie Beal Home, 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, at the home, Southwest 5th and Summit. $5 per person admission.
Book signing for “Perfectly Mixed,” by Maria Meredith, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Holiday House of Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd and Northwest Ferris. Free admission. www.mingsexpressions.com.
—Compiled by Kim McConnell