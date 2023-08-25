Great Plains Stampede Rodeo, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 201 South Veterans Drive, Altus. Tickets: $12 for ages 13 and up; box seats, $18.
Jackson County Free Fair, today and Saturday, Expo Center, 300 Todd Lane, Altus. Goats and sheep to be shown today; cattle and swine on Saturday. BBQ contest, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free admission.
Scouting at the Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Boy Scouts to have Pinewood Derby track, soapbox cars, rock painting station, games. Free.
Southwest Oklahoma Bridal Expo, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center, 135 NW 2nd. Free admission.
Youth-Led Powwow, by Comanche Nation Prevention & Recovery and Comanche Academy Charter School, beginning 1 p.m. Saturday, Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Tribal Complex, located at the Medicine Park exit of Interstate 44. Gourd dancing at 1 p.m., with supper break at 5 p.m., then dance resuming at 6 p.m. Calling song and social dancing at 7 p.m. Dance contests. Free admission.
Medicine Park Cardboard Box Regatta, 2 p.m. Saturday, beginning at the Hitchin’ Post, downtown Medicine Park, before moving to Medicine Creek. Free admission for participants; registration for entrants by calling or texting (918) 949-1508.
Classic Pops II, by Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium. Tickets $10-$50. Reservations by calling 531-5043, or through lawtonphil.com.
Cotton County Harvest Festival, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Cotton County Fairgrounds, 924 W. Missouri, Walters. Cornhole tourney, greased watermelon contest, pie eating, scarecrow making competition, games. Free admission.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell/kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com