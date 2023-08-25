Great Plains Stampede Rodeo, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 201 South Veterans Drive, Altus. Tickets: $12 for ages 13 and up; box seats, $18.

Jackson County Free Fair, today and Saturday, Expo Center, 300 Todd Lane, Altus. Goats and sheep to be shown today; cattle and swine on Saturday. BBQ contest, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free admission.

Recommended for you