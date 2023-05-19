Skateboard competition

The mural of Isaiah Whiteshield serves as inspiration for skaters of all levels of ability to take to the Louise D. McMahon Memorial Skate Park.

 File photo

Community Art Night, by Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 7-8 p.m. today, at the council, 1701 NW Ferris. Artist Sandra Dunn will be teaching Sumi-e (black ink) bamboo brush painting. Free and open to the public.

“Red,” by Blue Moon Productions, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Goodwill Adult Daycare, 923 Hilltop Drive. Tickets $15 at the door. 591-6730.

