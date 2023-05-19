Community Art Night, by Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 7-8 p.m. today, at the council, 1701 NW Ferris. Artist Sandra Dunn will be teaching Sumi-e (black ink) bamboo brush painting. Free and open to the public.
“Red,” by Blue Moon Productions, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Goodwill Adult Daycare, 923 Hilltop Drive. Tickets $15 at the door. 591-6730.
Armed Forces Day Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Central Plaza on Southwest C Avenue and traveling to Elmer Thomas Park by way of South 11 Street/Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Ferris. Armed Forces Day Celebration begins at 11 a.m. in. Elmer Thomas Park, featuring food trucks, live music, youth activities, static displays manned by Fort Sill soldiers. Free admission.
KCA Veterans Powwow, 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Expo Center of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Victory and scalp dance, gourd dance in the afternoon; tribute to warriors at 5 p.m.; grand entry at 7 p.m. Fort Sill Apache War Dance with Ware Singers, 8 p.m. Closing prayer at 10 p.m. Free admission.
3rd annual Isaiah Whiteshield Memorial Skateboard Competition, 3 p.m. to dark Saturday, skateboard park in McMahon Park, Southwest 38th Street and West Lee Boulevard. Registration begins at 2 p.m.; $5 entry fee. Competition, live DJ, food trucks.
Opening reception for Mother/Daughter, by Lou Baggett and Jessee Baggett, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Exhibit on display through June 23. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Cache Mural Competition, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Cache. This year’s theme: flora and fauna of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Registration by contacting Cache Chamber of Commerce: www.cacheareachamber.com.
Summer in the Streets, 1-8 p.m. Saturday on C Avenue in Cache. Vendors and food open from 1-8 p.m.; street dance to follow from 8-10 p.m. Free admission.
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Transform, through June 30, Wigwam Gallery of NBC Bank, 121 W. Commerce, Altus. 16 works from 14 artist that examine the concept of transformation. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment. (580) 477-1100.
West of Yesterday, photographs by Alan Ball, through June, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free, free admission to active duty military with ID, $4 for veterans. (580) 252-6692.
