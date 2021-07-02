Rockin’ the Park music festival, Friday through Sunday, downtown Medicine Park. Musical acts start at 7 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fireworks at sunset Saturday. Free admission. 458-2596.
3rd of July Celebration, beginning noon Saturday, Elgin Park. Games, food, live music from 6-10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Free admission.
Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Red Bud Park, 112 N. Elm, Marlow. Parade, free concert beginning 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free admission.
Fort Sill’s Salute to the Union Ceremony, noon Sunday, McNair Hall, 455 McNair Road, Fort Sill. 77th Army Band will perform the 1812 Overture, complete with cannon fire from the 428 Field Artillery Brigade Salute Battery. Open to the public.
Heroes of America Fireworks Show, Sunday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2323 E. Gore. Field open from 2-10 p.m.; fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Food trucks and beer tent, live music, kid’s rides, 138th Fighter Wing F16 Flyover. Free admission.
Fireworks display, 9-10 p.m. Monday, Kiowa Casino & Hotel, Devol.