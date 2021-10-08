4th annual Oktoberfest, 5-11 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Music, food, beer. Facebook: Comanche County Fairgrounds.
Visiting Writer Series: Poetry Reading by Gary Reddin, 7 p.m. today, McCasland Foundation Ballroom in the McMahon Conference Center, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free. 581-2272.
Medicine Park Flute Festival and Art Walk, today through Sunday, downtown Medicine Park. Live performances begin 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; show at noon Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Arts and crafts vendors to set up today.
Trail of Fear Scream Park, today and Saturday, Oct. 14-16, 21-23, 28-31, 11101 E. Lee. Events include Hackensaw Haunted Hayride, Curse of the Black Swan escape room, Camp Twisty, Coppergroves Crypt. Box office open 6-10 p.m.; haunted attractions open at 7 p.m.; escape rooms at 6:30 p.m. Tickets through website: trailoffear.com
Monarch Watch at Hackberry Flat Center, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Free, but reservations required by contacting melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov. Getting there from Frederick: south 1 mile on U.S. 183, east on County Road E183 (Airport Road) for 3 miles, then follow blacktop road as it curves to the right (County Road N2240) for six miles. Look for sign to Hackberry Flat Center.
Festival of the Wichitas, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Sonrise Adult & Teen Ranch, 19792 Cache Road Cache. Artwork, games, vendors, food, live music. sonriseshop.com
Saturday Night Lights, by C3 Car Club, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square in front of Harbor Freight, Northwest 38th and Cache Road. Free admission.
Bass Tournament, LETRA, Saturday, first cast, 6 a.m. or safe light. $25 per angler. 442-5858.
