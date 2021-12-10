40th annual Living Christmas Tree, 7 p.m. today, 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, First Baptist Church, 501 SW C. Free admission; donations of non-perishable food items. Free childcare for children up to age 5. 353-1770.
An A Cappella Christmas, 7:30 p.m. today Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. By Chisholm Trail Arts Council. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, $10 for age 18 and under at www.chisholmtrailarts.com.
The Nutcracker, by Leah Wall Off the Wall Dance Productions, 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday, Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Auditorium of Western Oklahoma State College, 2801 N. Main. Tickets $10 at the door, online at wosc.edu/artfriends or (580) 47-7706. Cast meet and greet reception, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the WOSC Band Hall.
Fit Kids at the Market, workshop making edible tree ornaments for outdoors, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, Animal Sciences Building of Cameron University, 900 SW 38th. Free.
Nutcracker Tea Party, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lawton Ballet Theatre, 3510 SW J Avenue. Tickets $12. 280-4623.
Stories With Santa, 2 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park festival pad on Northwest 3rd Street. Free. Part of Holiday in the Park.
Christmas Movie Night: “Elf,” 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park festival pad on Northwest 3rd Street. Free. Part of Holiday in the Park.
Messiah, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Free.
Christmas Tour of Homes, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, by Fletcher Community Association. Tickets $6 in advance at Fletcher Town Hall and Cole Street Cafe; $8 day of the event at Fletcher Community Center. Addresses of homes printed on tickets.
Christmas Parade 2021, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Business District in downtown Cache. Afterward, Christmas tree lighting and selfies with Santa.
Home for the Holidays Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Altus. Great Santa/5K Fun Run, 1-4 p.m. Saturday in Hoyt Shadid Park, off Falcon Road, Altus.
Worldwide Candle Lighting, Gather of Remembrance, 7 p.m. Sunday, Lawton First Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 1402 NW Arlington. Free. By The Compassionate Friends.
—Complied by By Kim McConnell/