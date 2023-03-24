Magic Lantern Society: “Glory Road,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Free and open to the public.
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Beekeeping for Beginnners, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
Amtryke Rodeo, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, 605 S 11th. Social time for those with Amtrykes; also safety check on that equipment. (580) 786-8239.
Cowchip Fundraiser and Western Hoedown, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road, Fort Sill. Tickets $12, which includes barbecue meal; suggested $25 donation for cow pie land parcel tickets. Tickets in advance at the club, or at the door. Fundraiser for Fort Sill Patriot Club Spouses Club Scholarship Program.
Display of art for Youth Arts Month, through March, lobby of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.