“Clue On Stage,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and Feb. 16-18, 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 19, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat, at www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or the box office, 355-1600.
Magic Lantern Society: “Casablanca,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Free and open to the public.
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Kids craft workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
Rock the Love craft session, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 1701 NW Ferris. Participants will need to bring their own rocks.
Geronimo annual Chili Cook-off, noon Saturday, Geronimo High School cafeteria, 800 W. Main, Geronimo. Competitors must be registered by 11:30 a.m.; tasting begins at noon. $5 per cup to taste entries.
NAACP Founders Day event, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1410 Georgia. Free.
Rehearsals begin for 2023 Easter Pageant, 2 p.m. Sunday, at Holy City of the Wichitas, located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge at Oklahoma 115 and 49. Rehearsals 2 p.m. Sundays through March 19. Casting call at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for roles in the pageant.
Premiere of “Rage, Fear, Love,” movie by Cameron University Professor Matt Jenkins, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris. Admission is free.
Moving Pathways, by Kory Twaddle, through Feb. 24, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
Stephens County Themed Exhibit, through Feb. 23, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. 252-2900.
“Black Cowboy: The Legacy,” by sculptor LaQuincey Reed, through Feb. 28 at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults; $5 for senior citizens; $4 for youth ages 5-17; free for under age 5 and active duty military and families with ID. 252-6692.
A Narrative of Kiowa Life, featuring Monroe Tsatoke, through Feb. 24, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central, Anadarko. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Free admission. (405) 247-6221.