Clue On Stage,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and Feb. 16-18, 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 19, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat, at www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or the box office, 355-1600.

Magic Lantern Society: “Casablanca,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Free and open to the public.

