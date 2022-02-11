Lawton Farmers Market open house and ribbon cutting, 2 p.m. today at their new location at Southwest 4th and West Gore Boulevard. Free. Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lawton RV, Boat & Outdoor Leisure Show, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. General admission tickets $5 at door. www.lawtonrvandboatshow.com.
Magic Lantern Series: Before Sunset, 7:30 p.m. today in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free admission. With Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy and Vernon Dobtcheff: Nine years after Jesse and Celine first met and spent a day together, they meet again on Jesse’s French book tour. Directed by Richard Linklater.
Monte Montgomery, 7:30 p.m. today, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 for youth under age 18. By Chisholm Trail Arts Council. Tickets at www.chisholmtrailarts.com or 252-4160.
Flea market and Indian taco sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, New Life Assembly of God Church, 5th and B, Cache. Free admission. 483-6864.
Buffalo Soldiers Run, 10 a.m. Saturday, 3 Mile Track, across from Garcia Hall Dining Facility, 3720 Tacy Street, on Fort Sill. Free to participate; limited edition t-shirts for $15. 3 mile walk/run that highlights historical impacts that Buffalo Soldiers have made to Fort Sill. By Fort Sill MWR.
NAACP Founder’s Day Celebration, noon Saturday, virtually through local chapter’s Facebook site: Unit 6131 Lawton OK Branch of the NAACP. Free.
Annual Geronimo Chili Cookoff, noon Saturday, Community Center, 101 Main Street, Geronimo. $5 per bowl to taste; free to enter. 704-2506. Registration ends 11:45 a.m. day of event.
Polar Plunge Redux, 2 p.m. Saturday, Bath Lake in Medicine Park. Participants may meet at Park Tavern at 1:30 p.m. for lineup parade.
Red and White Sweetheart Ball, by Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Tickets $25 per person or $40 per couple in advance, $30 per person and $50 per couple at door. hungryheartslawton.com.
Happy 60th, Lawton Philharmonic!, featuring Andrew Staupe, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $10-$50, depending on section. 531-5043 or www.lawtonphil.com.