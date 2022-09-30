Comanche Nation Fair, today through Sunday, Comanche Nation Complex, 584 Bingo Road. Dancing, carnival, displays, tournaments, arts show. Powwow: 4 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; music festival begins at noon Saturday. Free admission.

Alias Grace, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $13 for adults, $10 for military, children, faculty, staff and non-Cameron students; CU students admitted free with ID.

Recommended for you