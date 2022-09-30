Comanche Nation Fair, today through Sunday, Comanche Nation Complex, 584 Bingo Road. Dancing, carnival, displays, tournaments, arts show. Powwow: 4 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; music festival begins at noon Saturday. Free admission.
Alias Grace, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $13 for adults, $10 for military, children, faculty, staff and non-Cameron students; CU students admitted free with ID.
Fort Sill Oktoberfest, 5-10:30 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Fort Sill Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road, Fort Sill. Live music, food trucks, kids activities, pumpkin patch, painting, hayrides.
Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus, 5 and 7:30 p.m. today, Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris. Advance tickets $12 for adult, $7 for children and seniors at Southwest Barbell, Arvest Bank and Lawton Food Bank; $15 for adult and $8 for children and seniors at door. www.cmcircus.com.
Magic Lantern Society: “Cool Hand Luke,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Free and open to the public.
Cabaret, by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Oct. 6-8; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 9, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat. 355-1600.
Trail of Fear, beginning today, open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 22, then Oct. 27-31, 11101 E. Lee Blvd. (Oklahoma 7). Tickets for events by calling (844) 332-3327 or lawtontrailoffear.com. Haunted attractions open at 7 p.m.; escape room and games at 6:30 p.m.; Evil Dead the Musical 8 p.m. Oct 14-15, 21-22, 28-29; box office from 6-10 p.m.
Family Fall Fest 2022, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Elgin Baseball Field. Free admission. Kids zone, petting zoo, carnival games, pumpkin patch, hay ride, food, local entertainment.
Western Spirit Celebration, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Free admission.
Monarch butterfly watch at Hackberry Flat: evening roost watch, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Oct. 7; morning taggings, 9 a.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Oct. 8. Free, but registration by contacting Melynda Hickman, melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov. or (405) 990-4977. Getting there from Frederick: South on U.S. 183 for 1 mile, east on County Road E183 (Airport Road) for 3 miles to County Road N2240, 6 miles to Hackberry Flat Center.
Walters Car Cruz, Saturday, downtown Walters on Broadway. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; judging at 11 a.m. Entertainment, food trucks, games, awards ceremony for cars 3:30 p.m.; burnout 5 p.m. Cruisin’ Main Street 6-10 p.m. Free admission. www.walterschamber.com.
Red River Thunder: Altus Air Force Base Open House and Air Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Altus Air Force Base, located on the east side of Altus off U.S. 62. Free admission and parking. Static and ground displays; aerial performances noon-3 p.m., to include Wings of Blue and Golden Knights.
Forever Young Adult Prom, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Tickets $20 in advance and $25 at door. Fundraiser for Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry. Facebook: Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry.
Culpepper & Merriweather Under the Big Top, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Fletcher Fairgrounds, 501 W. North Street, Fletcher; 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Temple High School football field, 206 School Road, Temple; and 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, behind General Store, 218 N. Simpson Street, Grandfield. Advance tickets $12 for adults, $7 for children and seniors; at the door: $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. Tickets available at Fletcher Town Hall, Temple State Bank, Temple Public Schools. cmcircus.com.