Arts for All Festival, today through Sunday, Shepler Park, Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Arts vendors, food vendors, entertainment, activities for youth. Hours 4-8 p.m. today (food vendors open at noon; concert ends at 9 p.m.), 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday (concert ends at 9 p.m.), and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.
Comanche Little Ponies 53rd annual celebration, today and Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan. Hours 4-10:30 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday. Dance contests. Native American arts and crafts vendors, food vendors. Free admission.
Mary Poppins Jr., by Musical Theater Class Discovery Outpost Performing Arts Inc., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, University Theater at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $10 for adults, $8 for military and senior citizens over age 65, $5 for youth ages 3-18. Tickets on Facebook: Discovery Outpost.
2023 Lawton Parkinson’s Rally Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Bentley Gardens of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Festivities will begin an hour earlier. Registration at oklahomapa.org.
Lawton Rocks Free Rock Painting, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th. Free.
Paint the Town plein air competition, by Chisholm Trail Arts Council, Saturday, Duncan. Check in at 8 a.m. at the CTAC office, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan, Painting to begin at 9 a.m. Artists must have works back to the CTAC office by noon for judging. Fee $20 for non-members, $15 for CTAC members at chisholmtrailarts.com
Crawds-n-Rods, by Elgin Fire Department, Saturday, fairgrounds in Elgin. Live music all day, burnout contest, all-you-can-eat crawfish, food trucks, carnival. Music begins at 10:30 a.m.; serving crawfish beginning at 11 a.m.; car show judging at noon, with awards at 5 p.m.; burnout contest 2:30 p.m.; Carnival open 6 p.m.-midnight today; 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday. Free admission.
Mother’s Day Out, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Patterson Center, 9 NE Arlington. Activities for ages 5-13: ceramics, canvas, treasure hunt. Free. 581-3485.
