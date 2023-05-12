Arts for All Festival, today through Sunday, Shepler Park, Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Arts vendors, food vendors, entertainment, activities for youth. Hours 4-8 p.m. today (food vendors open at noon; concert ends at 9 p.m.), 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday (concert ends at 9 p.m.), and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.

Comanche Little Ponies 53rd annual celebration, today and Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan. Hours 4-10:30 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday. Dance contests. Native American arts and crafts vendors, food vendors. Free admission.

