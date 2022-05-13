The Mysterious Circus, west parking lot of Central Plaza, Southwest 5th Street and C Avenue. Times 7:30 p.m. today and May 16, 18, 19, 20; 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and May 21; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and May 22. Tickets at themysteriouscircus.com.
Beauty and the Beast Jr., by Discovery Outpost Arts Inc., 7:30 p.m. today, Medicine Park Music Hall, downtown Medicine Park. Tickets $10 at www.eventbrite.com/e/293493576187
LPS Mental Health Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Life Ready Center, 701 Homestead Drive. Comanche County Health Department on site to provide youth and adult health screenings, family planning services, childhood vaccines, COVID-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, fluoride washings. Also, youth activities, food trucks. Free.
Parkinson’s Foundation Rally and Walk, Saturday, Bentley Gardens at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Registration begins at 9 a.m.; walk at 10 a.m. https://parkinsonoklahoma.com.
Saturday Bike in the Park, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, starting at Armory in Elmer Thomas Park. For all ages. Free.
Dog Days at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 77 SW 4th. Dog-related vendors and activities; half-price vaccinations with free heart-worm test. Free admission.
Bee-ginners Beekeeping, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free. Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Walk to Remember, by Lawton/Fort Sill Chapter of Compassionate Friends, Saturday, at the Children’s Memorial Garden on Northwest 3rd Street in Elmer Thomas Park. Registration at 9 a.m.; walk begins at 10 a.m.
Isaiah Fest, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, skateboard park in McMahon Park, Southwest 38th Street and West Lee Boulevard. Skate competition, other activities. Free.
Eats and Beats, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Free admission.
Coffee and Cars, Saturday Light Lights, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Cache Road and Northwest 38th Street. Hosted by C3 Car Club of Lawton. Free admission.
Reception for Character: Revealed by Corazon Watkins and Prairie Weather and the General Store, by Don Holladay, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Exhibits on display through June 24. Free admission. 357-9526.
Duncan’s Paint in the Park, Saturday, in Fuqua Park and the Pirkle Pavilion, on the corner of U.S. 81 and Beech Avenue, and Memorial Park, east side of U.S. 81 between Beech Avenue and Pine avenues. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; painting from 9-11:30 a.m., followed immediately by judging. Facebook: Chisholm Trail Arts Council.
Third Saturday Artisan Fair, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free admission.