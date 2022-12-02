3rd annual SouthWest 48 Film Festival Showcase, 6:30 p.m. today, Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. Tickets $10 at the door.
Trail of Cheer, open 6-9 p.m. today and Saturday, at Trail of Fear, 11101 E. Lee Boulevard. Tickets $15 for ages 12 and up; $12 for ages 4-11; 3 and under free; at trailoffear.com.
Percussion Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $10 for adult and $8 for senior citizens/military and students. Free for CU students, faculty and staff with ID. Reserve seat by calling 581-2346.
Pro Musica Holiday Concert, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 1302 SW A. Free admission.
Christmas-themed concert by Cameron University Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble, playing with MacArthur High School Band, 4 p.m. Sunday, MacArthur High School, 4400 E. Gore. Free admission.
The Nutcracker, by Leah Wall: Off the Wall Dance Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Center, 2801 N. Main, Altus. Tickets $10 or $15 for two performances, at the door, at wosc.edu/friends or by calling (580) 477-7706.
Tour de Quartz, touring selection of art created at the 2022 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, through Dec. 30, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free admission.
Paintings by Mike Larsen, through Dec. 31, Garis Gallery of Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free.
Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue entrance of Elmer Thomas Park. Free admission; donations accepted.
Movie in the Park: “The Grinch,” 6-7:30 p.m., Holiday House. Free admission
Music in the Park: Alex Reign, 6 p.m. today; Friendship Baptist Church, 7 p.m. Saturday. Free admission.
Snider Family Exotics, 6-10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, through Dec. 31. Fee.
Ferris Wheel: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3-10 p.. Saturday and Sunday. Fee.