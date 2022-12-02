3rd annual SouthWest 48 Film Festival Showcase, 6:30 p.m. today, Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. Tickets $10 at the door.

Trail of Cheer, open 6-9 p.m. today and Saturday, at Trail of Fear, 11101 E. Lee Boulevard. Tickets $15 for ages 12 and up; $12 for ages 4-11; 3 and under free; at trailoffear.com.

Recommended for you