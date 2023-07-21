Reefer Madness, by Blue Moon Productions, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Cameron University’s Black Box Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $15 at door.

Finding Nemo Jr., by Lawton Ballet Theatre summer camp participants, 5:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $5-7 at the door.

