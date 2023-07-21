Reefer Madness, by Blue Moon Productions, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Cameron University’s Black Box Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $15 at door.
Finding Nemo Jr., by Lawton Ballet Theatre summer camp participants, 5:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $5-7 at the door.
LEAP Back to School, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, LETA, 7453 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Activities designed for teachers, support staff and students. Free.
National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Live music, book readings by local authors, entertainment, children’s art project. Free.
Free pet vaccination clinic, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. For dogs and cats, by Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation. No appointments needed.
4th annual Farmer’s Market Art Competition, Delicate Structures by Laurel E. Payne, and selected art created by Lawton Public Schools students, through Aug. 25, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
