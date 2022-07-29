Grand National Horseman’s Association, through Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds. Saturday: 7 p.m., awards banquet, queen coronation and dance. Free admission.
Lawton Citywide Garage Sale, Part 2, west side (locations west of Railroad Street), through Sunday at various locations. Maps of site available through the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, 355-3541 or info@visitlawtonok.com
Christmas in July! at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, at the market, 77 SW 4th. Free admission.
Basic beekeeping class, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free. 678-9472.
Market Days, 2 Hip Chicks. Roadshow, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Admission $5; age 12 and under free. www.2hipchicksroadshows.com
Cops and Kids, by the Comanche Nation Police Department and Comanche Nation Student Services, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Comanche Nation Complex, 584 Bingo Road. Free food; backpacks distributed by Student Services to tribal students. 492-3789.
Places Near, Far and Fantastic, by Madeline Dillner, and The Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition, through Aug. 26, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 357-9526.
Jilli Jones Exhibit, through Sept. 15, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 252-6692.