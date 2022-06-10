Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen, today and Saturday, River Spirit Casino Resort, Tulsa. Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen: Preliminary, 7:30 p.m. today; Competition, 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Miss Oklahoma Competition, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Information: missoklahoma.org.
Second Saturday Bike in the Park, 9 a.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park, beginning by the armory on the north side of the park along Cache Road. Free.
Coffee and Cars Saturday Night Lights, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. Free admission.
Stephens County Pride Walk, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park, West Pine Avenue and U.S. 81 in Duncan.
Quanah Parker Mural Dedication Ceremony, noon Saturday, 305 S. Main, Quanah, Texas. Mural of Comanche Chief Quanah Parker, a project administered by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture. Free.
Senior Sunday at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, Sunday, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Free admission to everyone age 55 and older. Museum open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. (580) 252-6692.
— Kim McConnell,