Indian Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Complex, 9 miles north of lawton at I-44’s Medicine Park exit. Handmade crafts, original artwork, flea market, food concessions. 483-6864.

National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Live music by Missy Frye and Gaylon Blankenship, basket weaving demonstrations, live sketching, museum displays. Free.

