Indian Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Complex, 9 miles north of lawton at I-44’s Medicine Park exit. Handmade crafts, original artwork, flea market, food concessions. 483-6864.
National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Live music by Missy Frye and Gaylon Blankenship, basket weaving demonstrations, live sketching, museum displays. Free.
Reception for Jilli Jones, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. On display through September. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Woodwind and Brass Recital, by Tom Dufur, Diane Pihulic and Yiuka Little, 5 p.m. Saturday, McCutcheon Recital Hall of Cameron University’s Music Building, 2800 W. Gore. Free.
Places Near, Far and Fantastic, by Madeline Dillner, and Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition, through Aug. 26, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. 357-9526.
Senses at Play, through August, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10 ages 13 and older, $8 ages 3-12; $9 for ages 62 and older or military with ID. 581-3460.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell/kmcconnell@swoknews.com