Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. today and Saturday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Admission $10 for non-members Friday and Saturday. Music all day both days; Hall of Fame induction ceremony, 12:30 p.m. Saturday. (580) 425-1999.
“Disney The Jungle Book Kids,” by Lawton Community Theatre and Lawton Proud summer camp participants, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Free to the community. 355-1600.
Exhibits:
Places Near, Far and Fantastic, by Madeline Dillner, and the Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition, through Aug. 26, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. 357-9526.
Senses at Play, through August, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10 ages 13 and older, $8 ages 3-12; $9 for ages 62 and older or military with ID. 581-3460.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell