Special and Spectacular Saturday Scrabble Competition, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Check in 15 minutes before game time. Registration not required, but space limited. Free. 581-3450.
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Cameron University Sciences Complex, 2800 W. Gore. Theme: Black Wall Street, STEM and Entrepreneurs. Free. lawtondreamworks.com.
Polar Bear Plunge 5K, 3 p.m. Saturday, at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA), 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. $25 per person. 5K race, then plunge into Lake Elmer Thomas. Registration begins 2 p.m. day of event. sill.armymwr.com
Opening reception for Reflections by Diana Stamper and Facing Extinction by Shiloh Coates, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Leslie Powell Art Gallery, 620 SW D. Free. On display through Feb. 25. 357-9526.
4th annual Duncan Monster Truck Wars, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Stephens County Fair and Expo Center, 2002 South 13th Street, Duncan. Tickets at https://monstertrucks.fun/ or Facebook: 4th Annual Duncan, OK Monster Truck Wars.
