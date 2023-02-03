Take Your Child to the Library Day: Meet Mouse, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Public Library. For children up to age 10. Stores, games, crafts, Mouse from “If You Give a Mouse A Cookie.” Free.
Medicine Park’s annual Polar Bear Plunge into Bath Lake, 2 p.m. Saturday, in downtown Medicine Park. March to the lake led by Santa Claus. Free.
Fire and Ice Challenge, Saturday, Medicine Park. Fire challenge will be hot taco eating contest at 1 p.m. at Small Mountain Street Tacos, downtown Medicine Park. Ice challenge is the Polar Plunge, with march down Main Street to Bath Lake.
Red and Black Sweetheart Ball, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Tickets $25 person, $40 per couple in advance; more at the door. Tickets at www.hungryheartslawton.com/fundraisers. Fundraiser for Hungry Hearts of Lawton.
2023 How-To Festival, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Demonstrations from vendors on how to do things, from fixing a flat bicycle tire to learning to line dance. Free.
Meal and Pie Auction, hosted by Lawton FFA, noon Sunday, Life Ready Center, 702 Homestead Drive. By Masonic Lodge 183 as annual FFA fundraiser. Free to attend.
Moving Pathways, by Kory Twaddle, through Feb. 24, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
Stephens County Themed Exhibit, through Feb. 23, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. 252-2900.
“Black Cowboy: The Legacy,” by sculptor LaQuincey Reed, through Feb. 28 at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults; $5 for senior citizens; $4 for youth ages 5-17; free for under age 5 and active duty military and families with ID. 252-6692.
A Narrative of Kiowa Life, featuring Monroe Tsatoke, through Feb. 24, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central, Anadarko. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Free admission. (405) 247-6221.
— Complied by Kim McConnell,