Fall Encampment at Museum of the Great Plains, through Saturday. Daily demonstrations of aspects of the fur trade. Activities vary from day to day. 581-3460.

One Last Nigh with Albert Rivas and Friends, 7 p.m. today, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets: $15 for general admission, $10 for ages 6-18. albertslastnight.eventbrite.com.

