Fall Encampment at Museum of the Great Plains, through Saturday. Daily demonstrations of aspects of the fur trade. Activities vary from day to day. 581-3460.
One Last Nigh with Albert Rivas and Friends, 7 p.m. today, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets: $15 for general admission, $10 for ages 6-18. albertslastnight.eventbrite.com.
Visiting Writer Heather Levy, 7 p.m. today, McMahon Centennial Complex Ballroom, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free admission. Books for sale at event.
Magic Lantern Society movie: “Psycho,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Free and open to the public.
Harvest Festival at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 77 SW 4th.
Let’s Get Batty, bat craft at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, 77 SW 4th. Bat presentation in the Lawton Public Library main meeting room, 411 SW 4th, 10-11 a.m.; tour of the Alabaster Caverns State Park Echolocation Grotto, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oklahoma Anthropological Society Fall Archaeology Car Tour, Saturday, Quartz Mountain State Park, Lake Altus and vicinity. Starts at 11:30 a.m. at the lodge for lunch, with tour to begin at 1 p.m. Ray McAllister at okla.anthro.society@gmail.com.
Fashioning the West, by John Rule, and Growth: A Collection of the Past and Present by Krystal Solis, through today, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. 357-9526.
Paintings by Mike Larsen, through Dec. 31, Garis Gallery of Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 252-6692.
Trail of Fear, open through Monday at 11101 E. Lee Boulevard (Oklahoma 7). Activities and “Evil Dead The Musical.” Tickets at lawtontrailoffear.com
Pumpkin Patch, through Saturday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Proceeds to the hungry and homeless.
One Night at Owens, 4-7:30 p.m. today, Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th. Games, prizes. Free.
City of Lawton Halloween Bash!, 2-4 p.m. today, Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th. Trick or treat city department booths. Free.
Vaska Theatre Showcast of Rocky Horror Picture Show, 11:59 p.m. today and Saturday, 1902 NW Ferris. Tickets $7.
The Haunted Museum, by The Haunted Yard and Comanche Masonic Lodge 41, 7 p.m.-midnight today and Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Monday, 114 North 2nd, Comanche Oklahoma. Admission $20 per person.
Meech Tahsequah American legion Post 6 Veterans Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, parking lot of Kitty and K9’s Too, 1302 NW 47th. 357-7280.
Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, 701 SW D. Free.
Ghost Hunt at the Anadarko Heritage Museum, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, at the museum, 311 E. Main, Anadarko. Tickets $10 and can be purchased at the museum 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday, or (405) 247-3240. Funding restoration of antique fire truck. Hear findings from Guiding Light Paranormal Investigators.
Duncan Moose Lodge Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Moose Lodge Family Center Lodge 2202, 1712 W. Seminole Road, Duncan. Free.
Halloween on the Trail, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, Duncan. Performance from two of museum’s favorite animatronics, spooky games and art projects. $1 per child.