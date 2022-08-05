“Prey” Film Watch Party, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today, Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Tribal Complex, 584 Bingo Road. Free admission; concession available. First viewing will be played in Comanche with English subtitles; second played in English. 492-4988.

Kiowa-Apache Blackfoot Society 62nd Annual Ceremonial, 1-6 p.m. today through Sunday, Apache Tribal Dance Grounds, Native American Veterans Memorial Indian Road south of Fort Cobb. Friday: Cedar ceremony followed by Blackfoot Ceremonial; Saturday and Sunday, Blackfoot Ceremonial from 1-6 p.m., followed by gourd dance 7-11 p.m. Vendors, horseshoe tournament. Free admission.

