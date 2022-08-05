“Prey” Film Watch Party, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today, Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Tribal Complex, 584 Bingo Road. Free admission; concession available. First viewing will be played in Comanche with English subtitles; second played in English. 492-4988.
Kiowa-Apache Blackfoot Society 62nd Annual Ceremonial, 1-6 p.m. today through Sunday, Apache Tribal Dance Grounds, Native American Veterans Memorial Indian Road south of Fort Cobb. Friday: Cedar ceremony followed by Blackfoot Ceremonial; Saturday and Sunday, Blackfoot Ceremonial from 1-6 p.m., followed by gourd dance 7-11 p.m. Vendors, horseshoe tournament. Free admission.
Lawton Rangers Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Saturday, L.O. Ranch, 2102 SE 60th Street. $5 for all you can eat.
Museum of the Great Plains free day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 601 NW Ferris. In honor of Lawton’s 121st birthday. 581-3460.
Mattie Beal Home Open House, Southwest 5th and Summit, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Open free to celebrate Lawton’s birthday.
Teacher and Student Giveaway, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Baptist Church Discipleship Center southeast doors, 2621 SW C. Facebook: The Great 580.
Back to School Bash and Color Run, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, LETRA, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Free activities; Color Run begins at 10 a.m. 442-5858
Places Near, Far and Fantastic, by Madeline Dillner, and The Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition, through Aug. 26, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 357-9526.
Jilli Jones Exhibit, through Sept. 15, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 252-6692.
