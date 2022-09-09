Magic Lantern Society, 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Today: “Good Will Hunting.” Free and open to the public.
Second Saturday Bike in the Park, 9 a.m. Saturday, beginning at the armory on the north side of Elmer Thomas Park, Cache Road and Fort Sill Boulevard. Free.
Girl Scout Gold Award fundraiser walk for the 9/11 memorial, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Public Safety Center, 100 S. Railroad. Donations of whatever people want to donate; T-shirts to be sold for $15.
Opening reception for Fashioning the West, by John Rule, and Growth: A Collection of the Past and Present, by Krystal Solis, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Exhibits on display through Oct. 28. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. 357-9526.
Saturday Night Lights, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square shopping center, Northwest 38th and Cache Road. By C3 Car Club of Lawton. Free admission.
Flea Market and Indian Taco Sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Cahoma Building, 1 mile west of Cache on old U.S. 62. Free admission. 483-6864.
Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Main Street in downtown Duncan. Wine tasting booths; $10.
Duncan Banner’s 130th birthday celebration, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 811 W. Main, Duncan. Family entertainment and games. Free.
September Craft Show and Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 201 S. Hudson, Altus. Free admission.
Annual chili dinner fundraiser by the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, at the department, 6362 NE Cache Road. Donations accepted for meals.
Bats of Oklahoma Traveling Exhibit, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Hackberry Flat, Frederick. Also planned: Wetland at Night Tour, 7-10 p.m.; Full Moon Walking Tour, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Reservations at melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or www.wildlifedepartment.com. Getting there from Frederick: 1 mile south on U.S. 183, 3 miles east on E1830, 5 miles south on N2240, east on Benson Road (E1880) into the area or another mile south to Crawford Road to the center.
American Indian Exposition Tribal Princess Honor Gourd Dance, 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Indian City Grounds, 2 miles southeast of Anadarko on Oklahoma 8. Co-hosts: Kiowa Tia-Pah Society, Star Hawk Society.
Elgin Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star annual German dinner, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Masonic Lodge in Elgin. $15 per person; children 6-10, $6; under age 6, free. 583-1493.
Remembrance 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m. Sunday, Fort Sill 3 Mile Track, on Mow-Way Road off Sheridan Road, Fort Sill. By Fort Sill MWR. Register at Welcome Center, Fire Fitness Center or Golden Fitness Center. 442-4329.