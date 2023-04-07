THIS WEEKEND
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
THIS WEEKEND
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Flea market and Indian taco sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Cahoma Community Building, 1 mile west of Cache on old U.S. 62, then south on Quanah Road. Indian arts and crafts. Free admission.
Reining in the Arts, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. Free outdoor event that celebrates community, arts and local artists. Instrument performances, bands, solo performances, Native American dancers, line dancers, cowboy poets, historical interpretations, art stroll. Kite making class 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free.
98th annual Prince of Peace Easter Pageant, beginning 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Holy City of the Wichitas, located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge at Oklahoma 115 and 49. Free admission.
Saturday Night Lights Car Show, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square. By C3 Car Club Lawton.
EXHIBITS
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free. 353-0404.
Once Upon a Tree: Two and Three Dimensional Monoprints on Paper, Fabric and Plexiglass, by visiting artist Orna Feinstein, through May 12, University Art Teaching Gallery in the Art Building at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Transform, featuring works from 14 artists that explore the concept of transformation, through June 30, Wigwam Gallery of NBC Bank, 121 W. Commerce, Altus. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment. (580) 477-1100.
Complied by Kim McConnell/