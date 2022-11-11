Visiting Writer’s Series: Oscar Hokeah, author of “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” 7 p.m. today, McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free admission.

“Suite Surrender,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and Nov. 17-19; 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 20, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat. Tickets by calling 355-1600 between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.

