Visiting Writer’s Series: Oscar Hokeah, author of “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” 7 p.m. today, McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free admission.
“Suite Surrender,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and Nov. 17-19; 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 20, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat. Tickets by calling 355-1600 between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.
Cirque Italia water circus, northwest parking lot of Central Plaza, Southwest 5th and C. 7:30 p.m. today; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: silver.cirqueitalia.com
Children United Walk, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park. Fundraiser for accessible playground to be built adjacent to Playground in the Park, at Northwest 3rd Street within the park.
Holy Family Catholic Church Garage and Craft Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, at the church, 1010 NW 82nd. Free admission. Lunch will be available for purchase.
OSAI Drawing and Painting Audition Workshop, lecture/masterclass by Katherine Liontas-Warren, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Free. RSVP at https://oaiquartz.org.
Opening reception for Tour de Quartz, touring selection of art created at the 2022 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Free admission. Exhibit on display Nov. 15-Dec. 30.
Cinematic Comanches, 7 p.m. Saturday, Shepler Ballroom at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free admission. Guest speaker Dustin Tahmahkera, University of Oklahoma Wick Cary Endowed Chair in Native American Cultural Studies. Free admission.
Fall Into A Jazzy Situation, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday, VFW Post 1993, 926 SW 2nd. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
A Salute to Veterans Concert, by Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band, 2 p.m. Sunday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Free admission.
VFW Post 5263: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 103 NE 20th. Spaghetti dinner, along with 580 Roller Girls, Rockabilly Rebels, Fort Sill SAMC and music by Brothers Dupree. Will sponsor veterans from local VA Home. In addition, the post will host the Comanche County Veterans Council’s program at 11 a.m, with SFC Thomas LeBlanc as guest speaker.
Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore: Active duty and veterans free meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Shepler Cafeteria. 1 p.m.: CU’s Comanche Battalion will post the colors in Veterans Grove, north side of Howell Hall; guest speaker Col. Michael Stewart, commander of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.
45th annual Veterans Day Celebration and Powwow by Comanche Indian Veterans Association, 2-10 p.m., Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton off the Medicine Park exit of I-44.
Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8700 Cache Road, 2 p.m.
Blackfoot Society Veterans Powwow, by the Kiowa Apache Blackfoot Society, 7 a.m.-11 p.m., Comanche Nation Community Building, Oak Street in Apache.
Carnegie Victory Club 80th Annual Veterans Powwow, beginning 7 a.m., Red Buffalo Hall of the Kiowa Tribal Complex, 100 Kiowa Way, Carnegie.