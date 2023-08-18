Elgin Rodeo, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, at the rodeo arena, 2 miles south of Oklahoma 17 on Keeney Road at Miller Road. Tickets at the gate: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-14.
The Collingsworth Family, 7 p.m. today, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets are $25-$55 through swokarts.com.
Elvis Showcase, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, La Quinta Inn Conference Room, 1408 NW 40th. Hourly tours of autographs, concert memorabilia, more. Tickets at https://buytickets.at/elvisshowcase.
Oklahoma Aerospace and Aviation Day, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 5B Aviation, 2700 S. 13th Street, Duncan. Event will feature pilots to talk about their experiences as pilots and their aircraft. Free admission. (281) 900-6962
4th annual Farmer’s Market Art Competition, Delicate Structures by Laurel E. Payne, and selected art created by Lawton Public Schools students, through Aug. 25, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. 357-9526.