Elgin Rodeo, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, at the rodeo arena, 2 miles south of Oklahoma 17 on Keeney Road at Miller Road. Tickets at the gate: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-14.

The Collingsworth Family, 7 p.m. today, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets are $25-$55 through swokarts.com.

Recommended for you