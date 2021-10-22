Comanche Nation Arts and Craft Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Saturday, Elder Council Office, 1001 SW C. Items ranging from beadwork, to pillows, dolls, tribal feathered items, baskets, crochet items, hand-sewn items. Cash only. 606-7519.
“Evil Dead the Musical,” by Lawton Interactive Theater, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Trail of Fear, 11101 E. Lee Blvd. Tickets $23; Facebook: Trail of Fear.
Paws For a Cause, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Contests, adoptions, rescue organizations, vendors. Free admission.
Children United Walk, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Patriot’s Pavilion of Elmer Thomas Park. Fundraiser for inclusive playground in Elmer Thomas Park. Facebook: Children United SWOK.
Paint the Car Lot fundraiser for Arts for All, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Classic Chevrolet, 8308 Cache Road 248-5384 or Facebook: Arts for All.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Saturday,Lawton Ballet Theatre, 3510 SW J. Admission, three canned goods. Haunted House We’re All Mad Here, at same location, 5-9 p.m. $5 per person, $10 per group of four or more. Proceeds benefit Lawton Food Bank.
Family Fest 2021 by Lawton First Assembly of God Church, 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 2201 NW 82nd. Carnival rides, inflatables, petting zoo, games, food trucks, candy. Free admission.
