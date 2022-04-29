“Footloose,” by Elgin Public Schools students, 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Elgin Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 520 K Street, Elgin. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for military and senior citizens, $5 for students. At box office on day of performance or mdiley@elginps.net.
Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show, today and Saturday, 12th and Main in Duncan. Today’s activities include a burnout at 7 p.m. and a car cruise. Registration for the car show begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, with car displays, vendors, games and concessions all day. 252-8696
Healthy Kids Day, by Lawton YMCA, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Ned Shepler Park, Southwest 5th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Free activities for youth and families: Health department class at 9 a.m.; Zumba for kids 9:30 a.m.; color fun run at 10 a.m.
Trash Off, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium parking lot, 801 NW Ferris. Disposal of bulk debris; sign up for citywide cleanup campaign. 581-3467.
Youth Art Expo, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2621 SW C. Tickets $15 at the door; online tickets $10 at bit.ly/2022artexpo. Facebook: The Great 580.
— Kim McConnell/