41st annual Living Christmas Tree: Savior For All, today through Sunday, First Baptist Church, 501 SW B. Hours: 7 p.m. today, 6 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission, but donations of non-perishable food items.
Amahl and the Night Visitors, by Duncan Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Hodgson Studio, 824 W. Walnut, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults; $15 for students, senior citizens and military. At Distinctive Decor, 901 W. Main in Duncan, or at Duncan Little Theatre website: duncanlittletheatre.com.
Trail of Cheer, open 6-9 p.m. today and Saturday, Dec. 15-18, 11101 E. Lee Blvd (Trail of Fear). Tickets $15 for ages 12 and up; $12 for ages 4-11; 3 and under free; at trailoffear.com.
Kris Kringle Market and Gingerbread House Competition at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, at the market, 77 SW 4th. Categories for children grades K-7, teens ages 12-18, adults, and families. Free admission.
Comanche Nation Arts & Crafts Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 16, Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Complex, 584 Bingo Road. Free admission. 514-3371.
Handel’s Messiah, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets free, although donations accepted. By Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus.
Worldwide Candle Lighting: A Gathering of Remembrance, by The Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m. Sunday, Lawton First Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 1402 NW Arlington. Participants should bring photos to add to the memory table before 7 p.m.
Tour de Quartz, touring selection of art created at the 2022 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, through Dec. 30, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Free admission.
Paintings by Mike Larsen, through Dec. 31, Garis Gallery of Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Music in the Park: Today: Lawton Ballet Theatre, Nutcracker, 6 p.m.; Greater Galilee Baptist, 7 p.m. Saturday: Sandy Greene Music Recital, 6 p.m. Free
Movie in the Park: “The Santa Clause,” 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday. Free.
Snider Family Exotics, 6-10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, through Dec. 31. Fees apply.
Ferris Wheel: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 3-10 p.. Saturday and Sunday. Fees apply.