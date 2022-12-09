41st annual Living Christmas Tree: Savior For All, today through Sunday, First Baptist Church, 501 SW B. Hours: 7 p.m. today, 6 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission, but donations of non-perishable food items.

Amahl and the Night Visitors, by Duncan Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Hodgson Studio, 824 W. Walnut, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults; $15 for students, senior citizens and military. At Distinctive Decor, 901 W. Main in Duncan, or at Duncan Little Theatre website: duncanlittletheatre.com.

Recommended for you