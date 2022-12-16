Comanche Nation Arts & Crafts Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today ,Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Complex, located north of Lawton at the Medicine Park exit of I-44. Free admission.

Card making party for Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Home, 5-7 p.m. today, at the home, 601 SE Flower Mound Road. By Young Professionals of Lawton.

