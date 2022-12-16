Comanche Nation Arts & Crafts Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today ,Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Complex, located north of Lawton at the Medicine Park exit of I-44. Free admission.
Card making party for Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Home, 5-7 p.m. today, at the home, 601 SE Flower Mound Road. By Young Professionals of Lawton.
An Evening With Elsa, 3 p.m. today, Owens Center, 1405 S 11th. Crafts and other activities. Free.
Nutcracker, by Lawton Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Nutcracker Tea Party 12:30-1:15 p.m. before Saturday and Sunday matinees. Tickets at Facebook: Lawton Ballet Theatre.
Christmas Flea Market and Indian Taco Sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Cahoma Building, 1 mile west of Cache on Old U.S. 62.
Kids winter craft workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
Tour de Quartz, touring selection of art created at the 2022 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, through Dec. 30, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free admission.
Paintings by Mike Larsen, through Dec. 31, Garis Gallery of Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Fee.
A Narrative of Kiowa Life, featuring Monroe Tsatoke, through Feb. 24, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central, Anadarko. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free admission.
Living Nativity by Central Baptist: 6 p.m. Dec. today through Sunday, Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue.
Snider Family Exotics, 6-10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, through Dec. 31.
Ferris Wheel: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
