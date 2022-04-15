Apache Rattlesnake Festival, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. today and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, downtown Apache. Flea market, vendors, entertainment, Free admission. 588-3440.
Humane Society Spring Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Saturday, Universal Unitarian Church, 816 W. Gore.
Council Community Art Night, by Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 7 p.m. today, 1701 NW Ferris. Free. Information on Facebook: Lawton Fort Sill Art Council.
Purple Martin tours at Hackberry Flat, Fridays and Saturdays from from today through May 7. 6-8 p.m. Fridays, 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Reservations required by contacting Melynda Hickman at melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or (405) 990-4977. Getting there from Frederick: U.S. 183 south for 1 mile, then east on Airport Road for 3 miles, then follow blacktop road south for 6 miles.
Eats and Beats, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Free admission. 429-2400
Concert by Adam Walton and Jonathan Stoby, members of the Fort Sill 77th Army Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, people with valid military ID and students; Cameron students, faculty and staff free with ID.
97th annual Prince of Peace Easter Pageant, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Holy City of the Wichitas, junction of Oklahoma 49 and 115 inside the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Free admission, but donations welcome. Facebook: Holy City of the Wichitas.
Poetry and Prose Open Mic Night, 6-9 p.m.Saturday, Jitters Coffee house, 1206 N. Highway 81, Duncan. Free admission.
Easter events
Easter Egg Hunt by Nora O’Neal Day Care Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Union Park, South 11th and Southwest I Avenue. Give aways, games, Easter Bunny.
580 All Team Easter Egg Hunt, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, west pavilion behind Lawton High School in Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest Ferris Avenue. Hunt will begin at 1 p.m. For children up to age 12, with kids divided into hunting groups. Free.
Egg Run, 1 p.m. Saturday, Western Hills Christian Church, Northwest 82nd Street and Cache Road. Groups to be divided into ages. Free.
Easter Egg Extravaganza, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Butner Field, at Cureton Avenue and Quinette Road, Fort Sill. By Fort Sill MWR. Free.
Darien’s Voice Foundation 2022 Easter Egg Hunt for Children and Adults with Special Needs, 2 p.m. Saturday, Miracle League Field in Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard. Hunt begins at 3 p.m. Free.
Exhibits
Emergence: Cameron University Senior Art Exhibit, on display through April 29, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D.
Invitational High School Art Competition and Exhibition, on display through April 29, teaching gallery in the Art Building on Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore.
Jerry and Kathy Smyers Exhibit, weaving and bronze, on display through June, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan.
Cameron University and USAO student art show, on display through May 26, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan.
