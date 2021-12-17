The Nutcracker, by Lawton Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $9 for adults, $7 for children and seniors. Facebook: Lawton Ballet Theatre.
Holiday Harmony, by Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus and Lawton Harmony Chorus, 7 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church. Donations of cash and unwrapped toys.
The Live Nativity in Holiday in the Park, by Central Baptist Church, 6-8 p.m. today through Sunday at festival pad, Northwest 3rd Street in Elmer Thomas Park. Free.
Kris Kringle Market at Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, at Cameron Animal and Plant Science Complex, Southwest 38th Street and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. Sugar cookie decorating demonstration at 10 a.m. Free admission.
Wreath laying ceremonies by America’s Veterans Supporters on Saturday: 11 a.m. for Fort Sill National Cemetery and Highland Cemetery; 2 p.m.. Sunset Memorial Gardens. Free.
Breakfast With Santa, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Patterson Community Center, 4 NE Arlington. For children up to age 12. Free. Register at teamsideline.com/Lawton or 581-3485.
Medicine Park Christmas Parade and Carnival, Saturday, downtown Medicine Park. Carnival from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; parade begins at 2 p.m.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell/staff